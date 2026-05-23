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SpaceX launches massive Starship V3 rocket on major test flight

Starship V3 debut comes a month before SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO)

SpaceX launches massive Starship V3 rocket on major test flight
SpaceX launches massive Starship V3 rocket on major test flight

In a historic mission, SpaceX has successfully launched the most powerful rocket after its eagerly-awaited test flight was postponed.

On Friday, May 22, 2026, the Starship V3 rocket lifted off from Texas after 17:30 (22:30 GMT), after SpaceX announced plans for a historic stock market debut.


Once in space, Starship successfully launched 20 dummy satellites ahead of making re-entry and an hour following a splashed down in the Indian Ocean, where it exploded as planned.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk posted, "Congratulations @SpaceX team on an epic first Starship V3 launch & landing!"

"You scored a goal for humanity," he added.

The launch came a day after its delay due to a launch-tower malfunction.

It marks one of the most significant achievements of the company’s plans.

Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman also celebrated the company’s successful flight on X with a post, writing, "One step closer to the Moon… one step closer to Mars.”

It is important to note the historic mission marked the 12th flight of a SpaceX rocket, and featured the latest design which stands 124m (407ft) high.

The debut of the Starship V3 comes a month before SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO).

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