Scarlett Johansson rejects work-life balance ideal, says there's always 'deficit'

Scarlett Johansson has dismissed the work-life balance ideals, and she made a candid confession.
During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Black Widow star shared that there is always a "deficit" somewhere in her life, despite being the highest-paid actress.
"I think actually admitting that there is no work-life balance is the first step to kind of getting there in a way, because it's not possible," she said.
Scarlett added, "There's always something that is...there's a deficit in some area, and I think you have to be...I learned to be more kind to myself. You can't do all of these things all the time and so, you know...there's just like...is it good enough?"
Over the years, Scarlett said she has accepted that not everything will work out as planned.
She is currently married to comedian Colin Jost and raising their two children, launching a skincare brand and expanding her acting career.
As per Forbes, Scarlett earned $43 million in 2025 and was named the highest-paid actress of the year.
"Somebody once told me, 'If you're successful as a parent like 75% of the time, that's good' — if you're doing 75% of it like right, then you're winning, which is probably true," the Under the Skin actress added.
Scarlett tied the knot with Saturday Night Live star in October 2020, and the couple welcomed their first son, Cosmo, in August 2021.
The Marvel actress was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. Dauriac and Scarlett share an 11-year-old daughter, Rose.
Notably, Scarlett Johansson comes from humble beginnings, as she shared in a 2017 interview that her family of six was on welfare.