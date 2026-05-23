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90 killed in massive gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in China

Local authorities have already taken a person ‘responsible for’ the company into custody

90 killed in massive gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in China
90 killed in massive gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in China

A massive gas explosion at the Liushenyu coal mine in northern China’s Shanxi province has claimed the lives of at least 90 people marking the country’s worst mining disaster in 17 years.

The tragedy struck at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, when 247 workers were working deep underground.

Emergency teams totaling 755 personnel were quickly dispatched to the site where harrowing scenes unfolded.

Survivor Wang Young described a terrifying escape noting there was a “puff of smoke” and he could smell Sulphur. He recalled seeing coworkers struggling to breathe before he lost consciousness.

“I lay down for about an hour and woke up by myself. I called the people next to me and got out of the mine together,” Wang said.

Local authorities have already taken a person ‘responsible for’ the company into custody
Local authorities have already taken a person ‘responsible for’ the company into custody

President Xi Jinping has ordered “all-out efforts” to treat the injured and a full investigation into the blast.

He emphasised that all regions and departments must draw lessons from this accident, remain constantly vigilant regarding workplace safety and resolutely prevent and curb the occurrences of major and catastrophic accidents.”

Local authorities have already taken a person “responsible for” the company into custody.

While mine safety in China has improved significantly over the last decade, this disaster serves as a grim reminder of the risks that remain.

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