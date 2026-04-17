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Israel-Lebanon ceasefire begins: Beirut celebrates 10-day truce

Hezbollah has not signed the deal but suggested it would follow the truce if Israel does

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire begins: Beirut celebrates 10-day truce

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon officially began on Friday, April 17, 2026, brining a quiet pause to weeks of heavy fighting.

The deal brokered by the United States took effect at midnight leading to scenes of relief in Beirut as some residents began returning to damaged neighborhoods.

US President Donald Trump, who announced the truce after talks with regional leaders stated on social media that “Both sides want to see PEACE and I believe that will happen quickly!”

He has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the White House for further negotiations.


While many celebrated, the situation remains tense.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that “We have an opportunity to make a historic peace agreement with Lebanon,” but insisted that Israel would keep a security zone near the border.

Meanwhile, the group Hezbollah has not signed the deal but suggested it would follow the truce if Israel does. Hezbollah-affiliated lawmaker Raed Barou said, “We support a ceasefire as long as the other side adheres to it.”

The United Nations has urged both sides to stay calm as the world hopes this short break can lead to a lasting peace.

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