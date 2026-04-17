Indonesia helicopter crash kills eight in Borneo minutes after takeoff

A helicopter crash on Borneo Island, Indonesia, has claimed eight lives.
Confirming the news on Friday, April 17, the Indonesian officials shared that the Airbus H130, operated by PT Matthew Air Nusantara, lost contact on Thursday, just five minutes after departing from the Melawi district in West Kalimantan province.
The aircraft was en route to another palm oil plantation in the Kubu Raya district.
Search teams later located the wreckage and recovered the bodies of the two crew members and six passengers from dense forests in the Sekadau district.
While confirming the causalities, the National Search and Rescue Agency and the Transportation Ministry shared that one of the victims was Malaysian.
Borneo is the third-largest island in the world and is split between Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. The crash occurred in the larger Indonesian portion of the island.
Indonesia has witnessed several transportation accidents in recent years, including a helicopter crash in September 2025, claiming eight lives.
Moreover, an Indonesia Air Transport plane went missing on the island of Sulawesi in January, and a week later, all 10 bodies of passengers were recovered.