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Sabrina Carpenter pens heartfelt tribute to Madonna after Coachella: 'Beyond Special'

The 'Please Please Please' crooner shared stage with Madonna at the 2026 Coachella this week

Sabrina Carpenter pens heartfelt tribute to Madonna after Coachella: Beyond Special
Sabrina Carpenter pens heartfelt tribute to Madonna after Coachella: 'Beyond Special' 

Sabrina Carpenter has a special message for legendary pop star Madonna. 

After headlining Coachella weekend 2 this week alongside the Material Girl crooner, the Please Please Please singer took to her Instagram account to share a brief statement after a memorable night. 

Showering praise on Madonna, Sabrina penned, "Coachella weekend 2 might take the damn cake, Madonna. I’ve got something I wanna talk about!"

"Thank you for coming out, bringing your love, and gracing the audience with everything you are + astrology knowledge + the greatest songs of all time. Last night was straight out of a dream," the Espresso singer noted.

She continued reflecting on her time spent with Madonna and sharing the stage at the second week of the high-profile musical festival. 

The Taste hitmaker also dropped a few iconic glimpses from the event, which Geena Davis also attended. 

"This show and everyone involved are so beyond special to me. Sabrinawood forever!" Sabrina Carpenter concluded her post.

During the star-studded show, the musical duo performed together during Coachella 2026 Weekend 2 (April 17, 2026), collaborating on Madonna's hits Vogue and Like a Prayer, along with a new song, titled I Feel Free, reportedly from Madonna's upcoming studio album, Confessions II. 

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