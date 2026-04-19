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Trump to read Bible verse after backlash over pope feud, AI Jesus image

Trump to join public Bible reading from Oval Office after feud with Pope Leo XIV

Trump to read Bible verse after backlash over pope feud, AI Jesus image
Trump to read Bible verse after backlash over pope feud, AI Jesus image

President Donald Trump will participate in a public Bible reading after feud with pope and AI-generated Jesus picture.

According to CNN, the president this week will take part in the Bible reading as the administration continues to integrate religion, particularly Christianity, into official business.

“On April 21, President Trump is scheduled to read Scripture via video message from the Oval Office during the 6 p.m. EST hour,” a press release from organizers reads.

The event is called “America Reads The Bible.”

Trump’s participation in the weeklong reading is particularly notable given his recent feud with Pope Leo over the Iran conflict and the backlash he received earlier this week for posting, and then deleting, an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus.

Trump to read Bible verse after backlash over pope feud, AI Jesus image

In the video message, Trump, according to organizers, will read a passage from 2 Chronicles 7:11-22, which includes the frequently quoted verse 14: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

The verse also gained public attention when the founder of “Cowboys for Trump,” Couy Griffin, prayed over the crowd at the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot.

Founder and president of Christians Engaged, Bunni Pounds, who helped organize the event, told Fox News that they “needed someone special to read Second Chronicles, chapter seven” and that they set aside the passage for Trump to read.

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