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North Korea flexes muscle with new ballistic missile launch amid Iran conflict

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles from eastern Sinpo area in seventh test this year

North Korea flexes muscle with new ballistic missile launch amid Iran conflict
North Korea flexes muscle with new ballistic missile launch amid Iran conflict

North Korea fired ballistic missiles into the sea, accelerating its missile launches amid Iran war tensions.

According to France 24, the Sunday, April 19, launches add to a series of weapons tests Pyongyang has carried out in recent weeks, including ballistic missiles, anti-warship cruise missiles and cluster munitions.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, "Our military detected several short-range ballistic missiles fired into the East Sea from the Sinpo area of North Korea at around 6:10 am (2110 GMT). The missiles flew approximately 140 kilometres (87 miles), and South Korean and US intelligence authorities are conducting a detailed analysis of their exact specifications.”

Seoul was maintaining a "firm combined defence posture" with its security ally the United States, which stations about 28,000 troops in the South to help it defend against military threats from the North, and will "respond overwhelmingly to any provocation," it added.

South Korea's presidential office said it held an emergency security meeting over the launches.

Analysts said the tests signalled Pyongyang's latest rejection of attempts by Seoul to repair strained ties.

Japan’s ⁠government posted on social media that the ballistic missiles were believed to have fallen near the east coast of the Korean Peninsula. No incursion into Japan’s exclusive economic zone was confirmed.

The launches come as China and the US prepare for a summit in mid-May, ⁠in which Chinese President ⁠Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, are expected to discuss North Korea.

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