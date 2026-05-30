Princess Eugenie’s quiet foundation exit comes after major personal announcement

Princess Eugenie’s impactful chapter at King Charles’ charitable foundation has quietly come to an end.
The Princess of York’s short-term role at King Charles’ foundation has ended after serving as a mentor for the “35 under 35” initiative, which was launched as part of the Foundation’s anniversary year.
According to HELLO!, the programme was designed as a year-long anniversary initiative and has now naturally wrapped up.
The Daily Mail's Ephraim Hardcastle initially reported that the position has "barely lasted a year," and she has "quietly been dropped".
The insider added that the "disgrace" surrounding her father, Andrew, cast a "deep shadow" over her role.
King Charles’s niece has previously praised the Foundation’s efforts in areas championed by the monarch.
While Eugenie does not carry out official royal duties, she combines her career at Hauser & Wirth with support for various charities and organisations.
Notably, Andrew’s daughter role at King Charles’s foundation ended after she announced that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their third child together. Buckingham Palace announced that the baby is due in the summer of 2026.
The new addition will join their two sons, August (aged five) and Ernest (aged two).
King Charles III has been informed and is "delighted" by the new