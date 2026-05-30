News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Princess Eugenie’s quiet foundation exit comes after major personal announcement

Princess Eugenie's 'influential' role at King Charles's foundation has quietly come to an end

Princess Eugenie’s quiet foundation exit comes after major personal announcement
Princess Eugenie’s quiet foundation exit comes after major personal announcement

Princess Eugenie’s impactful chapter at King Charles’ charitable foundation has quietly come to an end.

The Princess of York’s short-term role at King Charles’ foundation has ended after serving as a mentor for the “35 under 35” initiative, which was launched as part of the Foundation’s anniversary year.

According to HELLO!, the programme was designed as a year-long anniversary initiative and has now naturally wrapped up.

The Daily Mail's Ephraim Hardcastle initially reported that the position has "barely lasted a year," and she has "quietly been dropped".

The insider added that the "disgrace" surrounding her father, Andrew, cast a "deep shadow" over her role.

King Charles’s niece has previously praised the Foundation’s efforts in areas championed by the monarch.

While Eugenie does not carry out official royal duties, she combines her career at Hauser & Wirth with support for various charities and organisations.

Notably, Andrew’s daughter role at King Charles’s foundation ended after she announced that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their third child together. Buckingham Palace announced that the baby is due in the summer of 2026.


The new addition will join their two sons, August (aged five) and Ernest (aged two).

King Charles III has been informed and is "delighted" by the new

King Charles, Queen Camilla announce major change ahead of historic Royal tradition
King Charles, Queen Camilla announce major change ahead of historic Royal tradition
Duchess Sophie attends special Hampshire charity event ahead of major milestone
Duchess Sophie attends special Hampshire charity event ahead of major milestone
Princess Kate's charity drops game-changing parenting resource
Princess Kate's charity drops game-changing parenting resource
Charles Spencer hosts estate gathering after welcoming new family member
Charles Spencer hosts estate gathering after welcoming new family member
Royal Family breaks silence on former Queen Margrethe's health struggles
Royal Family breaks silence on former Queen Margrethe's health struggles
Prince Harry urged to quit African charity over 'rape and torture' claims
Prince Harry urged to quit African charity over 'rape and torture' claims
King Harald provides major update amid Norwegian Royal crisis
King Harald provides major update amid Norwegian Royal crisis
Princess Kate wins hearts with her key nature behind closed doors
Princess Kate wins hearts with her key nature behind closed doors
Pippa Middleton’s husband defends position with strong statement as inquiry resumes
Pippa Middleton’s husband defends position with strong statement as inquiry resumes
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate baby news amid palace drama
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate baby news amid palace drama
Royal Family hit by major health scare as two senior members battle serious illness
Royal Family hit by major health scare as two senior members battle serious illness
King Charles plans major move after rare comment on cancer battle
King Charles plans major move after rare comment on cancer battle

Popular News

Charlie Puth lights up NBC’s Today show with live performance

Charlie Puth lights up NBC’s Today show with live performance
10 hours ago
Anthropic Overtakes OpenAI as World’s most valuable AI startup

Anthropic Overtakes OpenAI as World’s most valuable AI startup
9 hours ago
Kanye West brushes off antisemitism backlash, continues performing in Netherlands

Kanye West brushes off antisemitism backlash, continues performing in Netherlands
10 hours ago