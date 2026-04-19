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Ben Shelton wins Munich title, ends 24-Year drought for American men

The major victory marks Ben Shelton’s title on clay, adding another achievement to his earlier victories in Dallas this season

Ben Shelton wins Munich title, ends 24-Year drought for American men
Ben Shelton wins Munich title, ends 24-Year drought for American men

In a significant accomplishment, Ben Shelton has claimed the biggest victory at the Munich ATP 500, defeating Flavio Cobolli to earn his second ATP 500 title of 2026 and end a 24-year drought for American men in major tournaments.

After finishing runner-up in Munich last year, the 23-year-old made a return with sheer determination.

He dominated the opening set 6-2, firing 12 winners and winning 81% of points on his first serve. The second set turned out to be highly-competitive; however, Shelton showed great resilience and sealed the match 6-2, 7-5 with a crucial late break.


The major victory marks Shelton’s title on clay, adding another achievement to his earlier victories in Dallas this season.

Notably, it represents a big milestone moment for American tennis, which has never seen a US-born player leading towards victory above ATP 250 level since Andre Agassi’s victory in Rome in 2002.

Shelton’s win indicates a potential resurgence for American men’s tennis on a larger scale. His performance throughout the tournament underscored both composure and power, suggesting his sharpness and how strong he may come in top-tier events moving forward.

With this major breakthrough, Shelton not only avenges last year’s disappointment but also rewrites a long-standing chapter in American tennis history.

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