Ben Shelton wins Munich title, ends 24-Year drought for American men

In a significant accomplishment, Ben Shelton has claimed the biggest victory at the Munich ATP 500, defeating Flavio Cobolli to earn his second ATP 500 title of 2026 and end a 24-year drought for American men in major tournaments.
After finishing runner-up in Munich last year, the 23-year-old made a return with sheer determination.
He dominated the opening set 6-2, firing 12 winners and winning 81% of points on his first serve. The second set turned out to be highly-competitive; however, Shelton showed great resilience and sealed the match 6-2, 7-5 with a crucial late break.
The major victory marks Shelton’s title on clay, adding another achievement to his earlier victories in Dallas this season.
Notably, it represents a big milestone moment for American tennis, which has never seen a US-born player leading towards victory above ATP 250 level since Andre Agassi’s victory in Rome in 2002.
Shelton’s win indicates a potential resurgence for American men’s tennis on a larger scale. His performance throughout the tournament underscored both composure and power, suggesting his sharpness and how strong he may come in top-tier events moving forward.
With this major breakthrough, Shelton not only avenges last year’s disappointment but also rewrites a long-standing chapter in American tennis history.