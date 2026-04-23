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Michael Jackson: 6 personal struggles of the ‘King of Pop’ no one knew

The 'King of Pop' was often called a 'golden cage' for a reason

Michael Jackson: 6 personal struggles of the ‘King of Pop’ no one knew
Michael Jackson: 6 personal struggles of the ‘King of Pop’ no one knew

Michael Jackson made history with moonwalk, became the King of Pop, but behind his famous shiny gloves and immense global fame, the star had a sight that even his die-hard fans could never never see.

Here are 10 shocking yet personal struggles about Jackson that people never knew or have misunderstood him.

His real speaking voice was different

People close to the I'll Be There crooner said his public soft voice wasn’t his real voice.

It was a persona, adding to the pressure of always performing even off-stage with high-pitched voice.

Michael Jackson, in fact, had a deeper voice!

Chronic Sleep Disorders

The Billie Jean hitmaker suffered from severe insomnia, which became so extreme that he relied on anesthetic medication such as Propofol to sleep, that unfortunately led to his fatal addiction in his final days.

Jackson’s battle with Vitiligo: A skin condition

In the mid-1980s, the Beat It singer was diagnosed with Vitiligo, a skin disease that caused depigmentation.

After this life-changing condition, Jackson had to treat with makeup and creams to cover uneven blotches.

The singer was often misunderstood for cosmetic surgeries but in reality, he did not have surgeries to treat vitiligo, but rather used medical creams to depigment his skin.

He had hidden financial struggles

Despite being one of the best-selling artists and owning assets worth over $1 billion, the Never Can Say Goodbye hitmaker died with approximately $500 million in debt.

In spite of immense career earnings, his high-interest loans, legal battles, and massive overspending might be the reason for his financial situation.

Imagine upon his death, the singer owed money to more than 65 creditors.

Cultural icon without internet’s biggest insecurity? His appearance

Michael Jackson was suffering from body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) and insecurity about the way he looked.

According to his former lawyer John Mason, his obsession with his appearance began when Jackson’s father Joe Jackson told young Michael he had a "big nose".

This planted the seeds in the teenager for future plastic surgery adventures in the name of finding true perfection.

You won't believe but the Thriller singer throughout his life underwent several cosmetic procedures; at least six or more nose jobs, a chin cleft implant, cheekbone augmentation, lip thinning, eyelid surgery, and scalp procedures.

Jackson and his appearance scrutiny

Michael Jackson’s personal life was marked by many things; the intense, well-documented struggles, and most importantly his appearance scrutiny.

His frequent plastic surgeries and changing appearance was subject to intense, decades-long scrutiny.

Unfortunately, it was often misinterpreted by the media.

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