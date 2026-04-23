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Nikki Glaser reveals how Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to her Golden Globes jokes

The infamous comedian recounts kind gesture of Leonardo DiCaprio after her brutal jokes at Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser reveals how Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to her Golden Globes jokes
Nikki Glaser reveals how Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to her Golden Globes jokes 

Leonardo DiCaprio has no hard feelings for Nikki Glaser even after her brutal Golden Globes jab! 

Months after the 83rd Golden Globes awards ceremony, the infamous stand-up comedian revealed how the Titanic star reacted to her jokes after the high-profile event.

While promoting her upcoming Hulu show, Nikki Glaser: Good Girl, the popular television host revealed that Leonardo sent her three baskets of his favorite pasta from his beloved recipe as a token of appreciation and a gesture that he has no hard feelings after the Golden Globes mockery.

The Miss Americana star, whose real name is Nicole Rene Glaser, also shared that at the awards gala, she did not want to repeat the "young girls dating joke" to the One Battle After Another actor. 

"He sent me three baskets of pasta as a thank you. So funny. So good. Part of me was like, 'Does Leo want to smash?' I was like, All right," the 41-year-old American comedian-turned-actress added. 

For those new to the room, Leonardo DiCaprio and Nikki Glaser made headlines in January this year after the comedian joked about the actor's private life, a reference to a 1991 Teen Beat magazine article, leaving the audience in fits of laughter.  

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