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Lana Del Rey’s ex-fiancé speaks out on her marriage in emotional reveal

Clayton Johnso sharedabout his past relationship with Lana Del Ray and her marriage to Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey’s ex-fiancé speaks out on her marriage in emotional reveal
Lana Del Rey’s ex-fiancé speaks out on her marriage in emotional reveal

Lana Del Rey’s ex-fiancé Clayton Johnson has admitted it “stings” to see her married, while insisting he remains “happy” for her despite the emotional aftermath.

Johnson, who appeared on The Bachelorette, opened up on the Bachelor Happy Hour about his past relationship with the Summertime Sadness singer and her marriage to Jeremy Dufrene.

"Obviously, she's married now. And I think that when you love somebody, and it comes from a pure place, and she's somebody that I loved and I love, for her to find her person and for her to be as happy as she is, like she is glowing, nothing could make me happier for her," Johnson told the hosts, former Bachelorettes Charity Lawson and Rachel Recchia.

He admitted, "It might sting a little bit, to be honest with you, but if you really love somebody in the purest form, how could you be upset at that?"

In 2020, sources confirmed that Clayton Johnson and Lana Del Rey were engaged before later splitting.

The White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter songstress married Dufrene, a Louisiana-based airboat captain, on September 26, 2024.

Lana Del Rey’s ex-fiancé speaks out on her marriage in emotional reveal

Lana Del Rey has relocated to Louisiana, where she resides with Jeremy and his three children from a previous relationship.

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