Kendall Jenner shares first update as Jacob Elordi dating rumours intensify

Kendall Jenner has shared her first social media update as dating rumors with Jacob Elordi continue to gain momentum, sparking fresh speculation among fans.
Taking to Instagram account on Wednesday, The Kardashians star dropped the exciting update to her followers.
Sharing a carousel of breathtaking snaps, Jenner captioned it, “sun is out hallelujah.”
In a shared post Jenner dropped the series of images featuring her multiple photos.
Notably, her recent update came amid the swirling reports that Jenner and Elordi have quietly been spending time together amid growing romance rumors.
“They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months,” a source told PEOPLE.
Speculation surrounding the model and the Wuthering Heights star intensified after Coachella, with fans closely tracking their interactions, though neither has commented.
The pair have long shared social circles, with Elordi attending Jenner’s birthday in 2022 and the two recently seen chatting at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
To note, Jenner was most recently linked to Bad Bunny, with the pair splitting in December 2023 after less than a year of dating.
Her past relationships include a two-year romance with Devin Booker, along with reported links to Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles.
Despite the buzz, Kendall Jenner has historically maintained a private approach to her relationships.