Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner’s ‘low-key’ bond takes new turn amid romance buzz

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner’s longtime friendship is reportedly taking a more playful turn, with sources suggesting their bond has recently grown increasingly flirty.
As per Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that The Kardashians star and the Wuthering Heights star’s bond has taken a romantic turn.
An insider said, "They have run in similar circles for years, but in the last couple of months, they’ve developed an attraction and flirtation."
According to the source, it's been "easy" for the super model and Oscar nominee to form a connection.
The tipster revealed, "They get along because they’re both low-key and take their careers seriously.”
A source shared, "It's been fun for Kendall to have a new crush."
Notably, this new update came shortly after the PEOPLE reported that Jenner and Elordi have quietly been spending time together amid growing romance rumors.
“They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months,” a source shared as romance rumors surrounding the pair continue to swirl.
To note, the speculation around Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi surged after Coachella, with fans closely tracking their interactions, though neither has commented.
The pair have long shared social circles, including Jenner’s 2022 birthday and a recent chat at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.