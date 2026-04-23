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Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler lead newly titled 'Miami Vice ’85' reboot

'Miami Vice' reboot now has an official title as it will be called 'Miami Vice '85'

Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler lead newly titled Miami Vice ’85 reboot
Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler lead newly titled 'Miami Vice ’85' reboot

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler’s upcoming Miami Vice reboot has officially received a new title, marking a fresh update for the highly anticipated project.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the long-anticipated Miami Vice reboot now has an official title as it will be called Miami Vice '85, Universal has confirmed.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the upcoming Universal Pictures movie is slated for an August 6, 2027 release, with filming for IMAX set to start later this year.

The Creed star will play Ricardo Rico Tubbs, while the Elvis actor stars as James Sonny Crockett in the reboot.


The roles were originally played by Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson in the 1980s series, and later by Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx in the 2006 film adaptation.

Per the film’s logline, Kosinski’s Miami Vice ’85 will explore “the glamour and corruption of mid-80’s Miami” and is “inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking.”

Jordan and Butler were first reported as being in talks to star in the film last year. 

“Michael is someone I’ve admired for a long time, [and] always wanted to work with him. Austin, I think, is proving himself as someone to watch. Again, I’ve just have really admired his choices,” Kosinski told Variety at the time, explaining why the duo topped his wish list.

The director mentioned at that time, “If it ends up being those two, I’d be very lucky.”

Notably, Jordan, a recent Oscar winner, continues his busy slate after earning major awards for Sinners. 

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