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Russell Brand breaks silence on sexual encounter with a 16-year-old amid rape case trial

The American comedian and television star set to appear in the next court hearing in October of this year

Russell Brand breaks silence on sexual encounter with a 16-year-old amid rape case trial
Russell Brand breaks silence on sexual encounter with a 16-year-old amid rape case trial 

Katy Perry's ex-partner, Russell Brand, has sparked a new controversy after making a bizarre confession ahead of his rape trial. 

The Despicable Me star, 50, recently detailed a spine-chilling confession on having a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old girl, before he faced rape charges. 

In his recent guest appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, Russell candidly admitted that he once slept with a minor girl when he was in his 30s.

"Thank you, Megyn Kelly, for giving me the grace to address, in particular, your anger, which is entirely legitimate and recognizable," the English actor, who is also a comedian, admitted.

The Russell Brand Show host, who got married to Katy Perry in 2010 and parted ways in 2012, continued that in Europe and the United Kingdom, the age of "consent" is 16, saying, "I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30, but when I was 30, I was a very different person. I was a lot younger, and I was an immature 30-year-old."

Notably, this confession of Russell Brand left the internet in shock as many criticized the actor for publicly detailing the intimate incident.

It is pertinent to mention that the television star, who is also known as Russell Edward Brand, initially faced rape charges in April last year, when four separate women alleged that he had sexually assaulted them.

As per the documents, the incidents that took place between 1999 and 2005.

Since then, Russell has been facing the charges and will appear in the explosive court trial on October 12. 

The court proceeding was originally scheduled for June 16 by London’s Southwark Crown Court.     

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