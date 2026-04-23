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Earth Day 2026: Leonardo DiCaprio to Jane Fonda celebrities using fame to protect planet

This Earth Day 2026, it is crucial to remember the celebrities who are leading the charge to save the land

Earth Day 2026: Leonardo DiCaprio to Jane Fonda celebrities using fame to protect Earth
Earth Day 2026: Leonardo DiCaprio to Jane Fonda celebrities using fame to protect Earth   

International Mother Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22nd, is a global event dedicated to the protection of the land, which gives us everything!

Not only do activists serve their whole lives in this good cause, but some of Hollywood's big names have sacrificed their careers to become full-time saviours of Earth.

Some of the celebrities who became advisors to Mother Nature are:

Leonardo DiCaprio:

Titanic alum, who has earned multiple Oscar awards due to his fine craft on the big screen, has long been one of Hollywood’s most prominent environmental advocates.

P.C. Leonardo DiCaprio/Instagram 

Through his foundation, he has funded climate science research, protected endangered ecosystems, and supported renewable energy initiatives.

Jane Fonda: 

Jane Fonda is a two-time Academy Award–winning actress known for her long-standing activism. Since the 1960s, she has supported civil rights, environmental causes, and racial justice. She has consistently used her fame and talent to advocate for social and political change.

P.C. Jane Fonda/Instagram account 

Last year, she launched the Jane Fonda Climate PAC, which is focused on defeating political allies of the fossil fuel industry, to protect the land from deadly air pollution.

Mark Ruffalo:

Mark Ruffalo has co-founded The Solutions Project, which promotes 100% renewable energy solutions.

P.C. Mark Ruffalo/Instagram account 

He has also been active in opposing fossil fuel pipelines and supporting water protection campaigns, particularly in vulnerable communities.

Shailene Woodley:

Shailene Woodley is a dedicated environmental activist and advocate, recognised for her work on climate change, ocean conservation, and Indigenous rights.

P.C. Shainley Woodley/Instagram account 

She co-founded the nonprofit All It Takes, serves as a Greenpeace Oceans Ambassador, and has actively protested environmental hazards, including the Dakota Access Pipeline.

James Cameron:

The brain behind the filmmakers of Avatar and Titanic is a prominent environmental activist focusing on climate change, ocean conservation, and plant-based sustainability.

He is deeply involved in regenerative agriculture, advocates for indigenous rights (particularly in the Amazon), and is a dedicated explorer in residence for National Geographic.

From high-profile campaigns to community-based activism, these celebrities prove how influence can be redirected toward environmental good. 

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