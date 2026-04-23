Ciara Miller, Maura Higgins lead early 'DWTS' season 35 contestant reveal

Dancing with the Stars has unveiled its first contestants for season 35.
Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins are set to compete for the Mirrorball trophy on Dancing with the Stars.
The upcoming season was unveiled by Disney during Hulu’s Get Real House event, while the complete Dancing with the Stars lineup will be confirmed at a later date before its fall premiere.
Both women have appeared on The Traitors, with Ciara Miller featuring in season 3 and Maura Higgins finishing runner-up in season 4.
The news follows a record-breaking season of Dancing with the Stars, won by Robert Irwin and Witney Carson.
Hulu also confirmed Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro at the event, naming Robert Irwin as its host.
The series, which premieres on ABC on July 13, will feature "12 exceptional up-and-coming dancers who move into one house and compete in a grueling audition process, all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer" on season 35, per a synopsis.
Among the newest Dancing with the Stars contestants, Ciara Miller’s casting comes as Summer House enters its 10th season on Bravo.
Notably, DWTS season 35 will premiere in the fall on ABC and Disney+. Episodes will stream next day on Hulu.