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Sandra Lee, Ben Youcef end engagement after five years together

Ben Youcef and Sandra Lee first met in March 2021 and got engaged the same year

Sandra Lee, Ben Youcef end engagement after five years together
Sandra Lee, Ben Youcef end engagement after five years together

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee and actor Ben Youcef have decided to part ways after being together for five years.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the breakup was confirmed by Lee's publicist Jennifer Abel.

The 59-year-old began dating Youcef, whose real name is Abdulwahab Bneyoucef, in March of 2021, and they got engaged later the same year.

Lee and Youcef met for the first time at a charity event in Santa Monica, California, and a year later, the pair made their first public appearance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

In December 2022, Lee spent the holidays with Youcef and his twin children, Hannah and Harris, who are now 10.


The Algerian-born actor is a father to twins with his ex-wife, Apryl Stephenson. They separated in 2019 and filed for divorce in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Lee is a celebrity chef, who often appears on TV shows and is known for her Semi-Homemade cooking concept, which she describes as using 70 per cent packaged products and 30 per cent fresh ingredients.

Youcef proposed to Lee in August 2021 during their romantic getaway to France, which coincided with the sexual harassment scandal surrounding her ex Andrew Cuomo.

"Ben really wanted to distract Sandra from all the news, so he whisked her away to Paris," a source close to the actor informed the New York Post.

They added, "He knows how hard this has been on her, and he wants to make sure she feels loved and supported. Ben is incredibly protective of Sandra. They're soulmates and head-over-heels in love."

Notably, Cuomo resigned from office in August 2021 after investigators working for New York Attorney General Letitia James authored a report concluding he had sexually harassed 11 women. 

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