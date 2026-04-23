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Darrell Sheets dies at 67: How did 'Storage Wars' star die?

Darrell Sheets was reportedly found dead at his Arizona home

Darrell Sheets dies at 67: How did Storage Wars star die?
Darrell Sheets dies at 67: How did 'Storage Wars' star die?

Storage Wars actor Darrell Sheets has been found dead in his Western Arizona home.

As confirmed by Lake Havasu police on Wednesday, April 22, the 67-year-old actor passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his head.

Authorities are currently investigating Darrell's death as his dead body was immediately moved to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office.

The actor - who last appeared on screen in 2016 has been facing health issues, he was also hospitalized in 2019 after a severe heart attack.

Reacting to Darrell's death A&E - the network which streamed Storage Wars for 17 years noted, "We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell 'The Gambler' Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Darrell's Storage Wars costar Brandi Passante breaks silence on actor's death

Just hours after the news of Darrell's death made headlines, Passante turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of photos with her longtime costar with an emotional condolence note for his family.

"I’m at a loss for words! I’ve known Darrel Sheets for many years. I’m just so very sorry, to hear the circumstances of his passing," she wrote.

Passante continued, "My heart hurts for Brandon, Zoe, and Kimber. I unfortunately lost a parent and a brother to similar situations. I would like to say to everyone, if you are struggling, if you feel hopeless or like no one cares. I assure you they do!! You are not alone."

"Please reach out for help. You are not taking your pain away, you are transferring it to someone else. The grief from suicide is endless. There is always help… You can Dial 988 on your phone to connect with a counselor and resources. Never suffer in silence!" she added.

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