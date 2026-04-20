US Flight Chaos: Hundreds of cancellations hit Atlanta, Chicago and New York

A wave of severe weather and rising operational costs has triggered massive flight disruptions across the United States this Monday.
Major hubs including Atlanta, Chicago, New York and Dallas are facing a “nationwide network crisis” as hundreds of flights are delayed or cancelled.
The chaos began late Sunday when intense thunderstorms forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue ground stops.
These storms “intersected critical flight corridors” leading to triple-digit delays at Chicago O’Hare and Dallas Fort Worth.
Beyond the weather, airlines are struggling with “stratospheric increase in jet-fuel prices” linked to global tensions. To manage costs, some carriers have begun “cancelling flights to run only the most profitable routes.”
Airline are working to clear the backlog but passengers remain stranded.
United Airlines informed travelers that “you can reschedule your trip and we’ll waive change fees and fare difference,” provided the new travel occurs by April 20.
Meanwhile, experts warn that the industry is operating at maximum capacity leaving “little room for recovery when storms or staffing gaps force traffic to be rerouted.”
Travelers are urged to check their flight status frequently as the “turbulence has spread worldwide” threatening to upend the spring travel season.