Meghan Markle faces major snub during Australia trip due to Prince William ties

Meghan Markle was allegedly sidelined by the Irwins during her Australia trip, with sources pointing to their close bond with Prince William.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly snubbed by the Irwin family during their Australia trip, with claims the monarchist family didn’t want to upset Prince William.
Meghan had hoped to visit Australia Zoo but was allegedly turned away, as a poll showed strong UK opposition to the couple using their titles commercially.
The couple’s Australia tour reportedly swung between charity events and commercial appearances, drawing criticism they were using the trip as a “personal ATM.”
The Irwins, long linked to the Royal Family, have attended engagements with King Charles and supported Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, with Robert Irwin serving as an ambassador in 2024.
As per Australian women's weekly magazine, the Irwins have 'no ill-will' towards the Sussexes, 'it wasn't possible' to meet with Meghan and Harry on their four-day tour of Australia last week.
“Aligning with the Irwins' worthy causes is something that Meghan and Harry could be on board with,” an insider told New Idea magazine.
“They meant no ill-will towards the Sussexes, but at the end of the day they are all staunch monarchists and fiercely loyal to The Firm,” an insider told the publication.
It is also reported that Robert Irwin’s strong ties to William via the Earthshot Prize and said he was wary of appearing to side with Meghan.