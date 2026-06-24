Prince Harry 'rejects' King Charles offer, might stay at Diana’s home amid UK visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have decided where to stay during their whirlwind UK visit this summer with kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are confirmed to be returning to the UK in the mid of July for the countdown ceremony of The Invictus Games 2027 – set to held in Birmingham.
Shortly after their joint UK trip was confirmed last week, there were reports suggesting that King Charles has offered one of the Royal residences to the couple for the stay during their visit.
However, the couple is likely to stay at Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana’s childhood home, the Althorp House.
The speculation of Harry and Meghan’s stay at Diana’s estate in West Northamptonshire sparked shortly after the official website of Althorp House announced that it will be closed to visitors next month on July 10 and 11.
The timings of the notice hinted at a possible visit or a stay from Harry with Meghan and kids – as he will also be in the UK from July 10–17, 2027 for his multisporting event.
However – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have neither confirmed nor denied the speculation.
When was the last time Harry visited Althorp House?
The 41-year-old last visited Althorp – where his late mom is also buried for the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.
Althorp House – Diana’s ancestral home, who died in a fatal car accident in Paris in 1997, exactly one year after her divorce with then the Prince of Wales, Charles, is now owned by her brother, Charles Spencer.
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet King Charles during upcoming UK visit?
Since the announcement of The Invictus Games 2027 countdown event last year – there have been multiple reports on whether Harry and his family will have a reunion with his cancer-stricken dad, and other members of the Royal Family.
Till now, there were speculations regarding Harry’s reunion with Charles – however, PEOPLE magazine in its report on Tuesday, June 23, has confirmed there will be no meeting between the duke and his father during this visit.
Inside Prince Harry and King Charles last meeting
The father-son duo had their last one-on-one meeting on September 10, 2025 at the King's London residence, The Clarence House, during Harry’s visit to the UK for the WellChild Awards and Invictus Games events.
Their private meeting – which marked their first face-to-face conversation in 19 months lasted 55 minutes.
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK?
The couple – who tied the knot in 2018 left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US after stepping down from their Royal duties.
They took the decision to leave the firm in a bid to have a more private life away from the spotlight.