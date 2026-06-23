Prince Harry sends special letter to the UK ahead of Prince William 'meeting': 'so proud'

Prince Harry has penned a heartfelt letter to celebrate a personal milestone in the UK, just days before his arrival.
The Duke of Sussex is gearing for a highly anticipated return to his home country next month with wife Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Just days before his arrival, the younger son of King Charles has shared a letter reacting to his UK based charity, Travalyst's progress report 2025, released on Tuesday June 23.
In his letter for the travel company the duke established in 2019, Harry wrote "...I'm so proud of the contribution that everyone in the Travalyst community has made this year."
"This work has never mattered more, and we will continue, together, to make it count," he added.
Why Harry established Travalyst?
The primary approach behind establishing Travalyst was to make tourism more environmentally friendly, so everyone can explore the world in a way that enables cultures, places, and wildlife to be unharmed and secured for many generations to come.
Travalyst report 2025
The annual progress report of Travalyst highlights updates on major initiatives including, the Certifications, the Data Hub and the ongoing development of the Travel Impact Model - which is developed by Google.
This letter from Harry came just a day after a report confirmed that his brother, The Prince of Wales has "agreed" to have a "private" meeting with him in a bid to repair their broken bond.
What we know about Prince Harry and William's "reunion"
"William knows this visit is bigger than old arguments" a source confirmed
"His father wants to see Archie and Lilibet, and William understands why that matters," they added.
The source however clarified that for William, "This isn’t about settling scores, it’s about taking a small step forward. William is prepared to see Harry. Everything else remains a work in progress."
The Duke of Sussex - who left the UK in 2020 with wife Meghan and seven-month-old son, Prince Archie is finally visiting his home country for the first time with family in the mid of July.
Harry and Meghan's primary purpose of the visit is to attend the one-year countdown ceremony of The Invictus Games 2027, set to held in Birmingham.
Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay in the UK during their visit?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who last made a joint trip to the UK in 2022 for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth have been reportedly offered a royal residence by King Charles for their stay.
However, they have not decided whether they are going to take the invitation.
Harry and Meghan's feud with the Royal Family
The former Suits actress and her husband damaged weakened their relationship with Royal Family with their damaging claims against senior members, including, Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.
They first made very scathing revelations in a bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021.
Things took a nasty turn after Harry's controversial memoir Spare hit the shelves - in which he had poured his heart out on poor treatment of the royal family in comparison to his own brother, William.