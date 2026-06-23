Prince William taps Emma Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch for cause close to his heart

Prince William has teamed up with two of iconic A-list stars for a heartfelt initiative.
On Monday, June 22, the Prince of Wales marked his appearance at the Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife initiative for a special event where he met Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch, who joined him in supporting the cause close to his heart.
Taking to Instagram, the United for Wildlife official account shared a clip of King Charles’s son at the event, delivering powerful speech as he graced the stage.
“Today at the United for Wildlife Business Forum in London, HRH Prince William joined host June Sarpong OBE and actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Emma Watson for a conversation about the natural world and our shared responsibility to protect it,” they captioned.
What is United for Wildlife by Prince William?
Founded by William and The Royal Foundation in 2013, United for Wildlife is a conservation initiative that works to protect endangered species and fight the illegal wildlife trade. The project unites organizations, governments, and businesses under a roof to help stop wildlife trafficking and support global conservation efforts.
The event marked the beginning of London Climate Action Week, during which the future king is scheduled to attend the Earthshot Prize impact assembly.
Prince William tells about his sustainability work
At the event, the father of three shared that his sustainability work has so far kept his "environmental anxiety at bay because I can actually see some of the things we are doing are bringing change."
Sharing stage with Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch, Prince William told them, "So much of what we’re going to talk about this morning is not necessarily about having a passion for nature, having a passion for the environment. This is stuff that will make your businesses stronger, better, more resilient, and also protect your reputation, long term."
Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch join Prince William to support United for Wildlife initiative
During the event, the former Harry Potter actress told the Prince of Wales that people love his work, adding, "The fashion industry… actually creates more emissions than aviation, as the second most polluting industry after oil. But as someone who actually loves fashion, and it’s such a huge part of what I do, what’s exciting is that this is a huge place where we can actually have impact."
Speaking to the heir to the throne, the Doctor Strange actor said, "It’s time to make people in this room and beyond it, people that you’re helping in your business, to believe that you can have agency in a time where the problems and the obstacles seem absolutely insurmountable."
Who else attended United for Wildlife Forum?
In addition to Watson and Cumberbatch, several tech giants, including Google, Meta, Amazon, TikTok, Pinterest, eBay, and Etsy, also joined Prince William for the special cause.
Moreover, telecom companies are also joining the effort, with Vodafone, Vodacom, and Safaricom using AI technology to tackle money laundering tied to wildlife crimes.