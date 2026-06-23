Queen Camilla blasts King Charles over Harry, Meghan stance: 'stop being naïve'

King Charles is reportedly facing heat from his beloved wife, Queen Camilla for his estranged son Prince Harry.
The 77-year-old monarch has ready to bury the hatchet with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle despite their past wrongdoings – but Camilla is nowhere near forgiveness.
Harry – who severed his ties with Camilla by calling her “wicked stepmother” and the “other woman” in his controversial memoir, Spare is returning to the UK with Meghan and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK return is believed to have been fully supported by the monarch himself – who reportedly, not only used his connections for their security, but also offered them a residence for the stay.
Now, Palace insiders have lift the curtain on Queen’s response on how King playing a prominent role in bringing Harry and Meghan back is nothing but a “grave mistake.”
An insider told Closer, “Most of the time Camilla bites her tongue and lets William lead the anti-Sussex lobbying.”
They continued, “But there are certain instances where she does speak up, and this summer trip is one of them. She’s letting everyone know that she feels any sort of leniency towards the Sussexes is a grave mistake.”
The source further explained how Camilla cannot even stand the thought of Charles forgiving everything the couple had said about her in their TV tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.
According to the source, “She thought it was settled after America, that Charles was letting this ridiculous need to reconcile with Harry go but then he started saying that he wants to lend his support to Invictus; that it’s a worthwhile cause and he should be making an effort.”
They continued, “Not surprisingly, that has set Camilla’s alarm bells ringing and she’s warning Charles that whenever Harry and Meghan are given an inch, they inevitably take a mile.”
“They have this very aggressive and righteous side to their personalities where they just want to get front and centre of everything and Camilla can’t fathom having to smile and deal with that,” added the insider.