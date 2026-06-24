Will Kate and William’s kids meet Archie, Lilibet during their UK visit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might not be able to see their cousins, Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte during their first-ever visit to the UK.
According to a Royal commentator, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children have their summer plans already in place – slimming down any chances of them crossing paths with Harry’s kids – who coming to London in the mid of July.
Explaining the scenario in Wales household at her Off With Their Heads podcast, Amanda Matta noted, “Even if relations are gradually improving, the Wales household likely has a full schedule already in place for the summer, and any reunion involving the cousins would require tons of planning and goodwill from all parties involved.”
Meanwhile a royal reporter Emily Nash also explained why a union between Harry and William’s children is unlikely.
“I mean, you never know. If it was part of a wider family gathering, it’s possible they could be at the same place at the same time,” Nash noted.
She continued, “But, you know, given the very fractious nature of the relationship between William and Harry, I don’t see them rushing to spend time together just because Harry’s back in the UK.”
In response to a question whether the feuding brothers want their kids to meet and know each other, Nash said, “I think that’s the sort of question for down the line.”
She went on to explain, “I think, fundamentally, you have two brothers here who were not speaking to one another.”
“That is the key relationship that needs to be resolved, really, before anything else can happen,” added the reporter.
Nash further clarified that Harry and William’s father, King Charles is also purposely avoiding to get involved in longstanding feud between his sons.
“I think he probably is just focused on his own moment of spending time with the son he’s not seen for a long time,” Nash told Page Six.
“Especially potentially meeting his grandchildren … I’m sure that’s probably his primary focus right now,” she added.
Where will Harry and Meghan stay during their UK visit?
Soon after it was confirmed that The Duke of Sussex will be accompanied by his wife and kids during his highly anticipated UK visit, there were reports of King Charles offering them a Royal residence.
Despite this generous offer from his father, the 41-year-old still haven’t made any decision on whether he will be staying at a Royal estate.
However, on Tuesday, June 23, various outlets reported that Harry and Meghan have agreed to stay at the crown estate during their UK trip from July 10 to July 17.
"He has grown increasingly frustrated with the whole process and has had to alter his standpoint. From initially being told a decision would be made within a matter of weeks, it is now more than six months on,” an insider told Mirror.
“He (Harry) was determined to travel back to the UK with his family around the Invictus event, so he has finally made the decision to accept the offer of staying at a royal residence which he believes will be sufficient for this trip,” added the source.