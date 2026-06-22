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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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King Charles office issues update amid Prince William, Harry's 'reunion' talks

Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Prince William 'agreed' to meet Prince Harry

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
King Charles office issues update amid Prince William, Harrys reunion talks
King Charles office issues update amid Prince William, Harry's 'reunion' talks

Royal Family has released a special message from King Charles' amid talks of a potential reunion between Prince William and Prince Harry after longstanding estrangement.

On Monday, June 22, Buckingham Palace official Instagram account shared a montage key take aways from King’s speeches over the years – highlighting the importance of climate change as the international climate community gathers in London this week for LCAW2026.

The video, retrieved from Amazon’s documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision kicks off with Charles noting – “I just felt that this was the approach that I was going to stick to, the course I’d set.”

“I wasn’t going to be diverted, I’m afraid, the crisis of climate change is far too urgent, and discussion simply isn’t enough.”

“It just cannot be business as usual” added the monarch – who has been an advocate for the climate change since 1970.

The caption alongside the video read, “We cannot be anything less than courageous and revolutionary in our approach to tackling climate change.”

This video from King’s office was released on the same day The Princes of Wales – who is also a climate change activist, teased his attendance at this year’s London Climate Change Action Week (LCCAW) 2026 – commencing from June 23, with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Sharing a series of photos from scenic location depicting London’s natural beauty, the official account of The Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, “Welcome to London Climate Action Week 2026.”

The future king is gearing to mark his attendance at LCAW 2026 amid reports that he has finally “agreed” to reunite with his estrange brother – The Duke of Sussex upon his arrival in the UK next month.

What we know about William and Harry’s reunion after years-long feud

The heir to the throne and his wife Kate Middleton have not been on speaking terms with Harry, since the release of his controvercial memoir, Spare in 2023.

King Charles office issues update amid Prince William, Harrys reunion talks

Harry - who left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US with Meghan Markle opened up about his life in the Royal Family in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Then in 2023, the couple once again aired their dirty laudry in their Netflix documentory, Harry & Meghan.

The Sussexes further severed their ties with the Royal Family with the release of Spare, in which the duke made very scathing revelations about senior Royals, including Kate and William.

Inside Prince Harry and William's first "reunion" since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Per the inside sources, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gear to make their highly anticipated return in the mid of July - William is believed to be ready for a potential meeting with his younger brother.

"William knows this visit is bigger than old arguments," a source told Rob Shuter.

“His father wants to see Archie and Lilibet, and William understands why that matters,” they added.

The insider explained that for the future king, “This isn’t about settling scores, it’s about taking a small step forward."

"William is prepared to see Harry. Everything else remains a work in progress," they added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their first joint trip to the UK since 2022 - when the duchess last visited her husband's home country for the funeral of the late Queen.

Harry has visited the UK solo a couple of times since then, however, his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are coming with him for the first time as the family gears for The Invictus Games 2027 countdown ceremony.


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