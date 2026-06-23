Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's shocking 'trap' against Royal Family exposed: 'new low'

King Charles estranged son, Prince Harry and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle are returning to the UK with kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet this summer – but insiders believe they have an “ulterior” motive.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties and moved to the US, severed their ties with family members after making shocking allegations against them publicly on multiple occasions.
Since leaving the UK – the couple has only made one joint visit in 2022, for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
For Prince Archie – who was only 7-month-old when Harry and Meghan left the country, and his sister, Lilibet, the trip is going to be their first ever.
Despite their longstanding feud with the Royal Family – it has been widely speculated that the couple will have a warm reunion with Harry’s cancer-stricken father.
While some insiders have also tipped about a potential “reunion” between warring brothers, Harry and Prince William – who are believed to have not been on speaking terms since the release of Duke’s controversial memoir, Spare.
Now that the couple is returning to the UK with their stay arrangements and security in place – sources are claiming that this is nothing but a “trap” to cast a negative spotlight on the Royal Family once again.
"I don’t think this will be a reunion. It’s more of a trap. It’s a challenge,” a source told Daily Mail.
“They are saying: 'Try and ignore us when we are here with the kids'. If they don’t meet up [with Harry and Meghan], then they can say: 'We came to you and we were ignored',” added the insider.
Real reason Harry and Meghan are bringing their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK
Spilling the actual motive behind the decision of bringing the kids to the UK, the source noted that wanted to force the Palace's hand, "so they have to give him security or else they are endangering the children".
"This is a huge new low as a tactic – and it is going to backfire,” noted the source.
Everything to know about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrival in the UK
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to make their highly anticipated return to the UK in the mid of July for the countdown ceremony of The Invictus Games 2027.
Founded by Harry in 2014, the multi-sporting event will be hosted by Birmingham – with reports suggesting that the monarch himself will be inaugurating the event.
Report have also confirmed that the couple has been offered one of the Royal residences for their stay in the UK this summer.
However, they have not responded to the invitation yet.
What is The Invictus Games?
It is a multi-sport event for injured, wounded and sick (WIS) military service personnel and veterans. The event organizes adaptive sports for the physical and psychological rehabilitation of the war veterans.
These bombshell claims from the insiders came after the reports of Prince William finally “agreeing” to meet his estranged brother sparked a “reunion” buzz.
Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harr’s feud with Royal Family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ruined their relationship with members of the Royal Family by taking various humiliating digs at them using public platforms.
The couple first opened up about their Royal life in a scathing interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 – followed by a Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.
Their ties with the firm further damaged after the release of Spare – in which the duke left no stone unturned while making damaging revelations about senior members like Queen Camilla, William and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.