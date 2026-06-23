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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
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Kate Middleton makes huge demand to Prince Harry before his 'reunion' with William

The Princess of Wales wants to 'talk sense' into Prince Harry before he meets Prince William after long estrangement

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
Kate Middleton makes huge demand to Prince Harry before his reunion with William
Kate Middleton makes huge demand to Prince Harry before his 'reunion' with William

As the reports of Prince William finally “agreeing” to meet his estranged brother, Prince Harry sent the internet into a meltdown – Kate Middleton’s biggest concern has come to light.

The future Queen – who once shared such a strong bond with Harry that he referred to her as the “sister he never had” wants a private one-on-one with the Duke of Sussex, before his potential “reunion” with William.

According to inside sources, Kate wants to have a sit down with the duke to make him understand that he owes William an apology for damaging his repute in Duke’s controversial tell-all, Spare – released in 2023.

Kate Middleton makes huge demand to Prince Harry before his reunion with William

William – who haven’t spoken to Harry since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip in 2021 is believed to have decided to put the differences aside upon Harry’s arrival in the UK next month because he knows “this visit is bigger than old arguments.”

"This isn’t about settling scores, it’s about taking a small step forward. William is prepared to see Harry. Everything else remains a work in progress," an insider told Rob Shuter.

Despite the flexibility from William – Kate believes that its necessary to make Harry understand the delicacy of the matter.

"She wants to meet with him face to face and find out and she wants to try and talk sense into him. She does feel he’s the one that should be the first to apologise since he is the one that wrote such terrible things [in Spare] about William,” an insider told Heatworld.

They continued, "Not that she will dare say that directly to Harry, she will take a much more diplomatic tact."

"She knows how sensitive Harry can be. Whether it works or not remains to be seen but she’s dead set on giving this her all," added the source.

Why Prince William has been reluctant to reconcile with Prince Harry

Three years after leaving the UK in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle – the duke released his explosive memoir, in which he accused William of physically assaulted him in a fight over the duchess.

Harry further angered the heir by dragging his wife Kate into the scathing revelations alleging her to be “cold and unwelcoming” towards Meghan.

These kind of tell-alls about the future King and Queen of England can have devastating consequences. 

Therefore, sources are convinced that William might not be receptive to any reconciliation plans with Harry, unless the duke is "begging" for forgiveness.

"William is not going to change his position first, it will take Harry swallowing all pride and essentially begging," said the source.

"That’s hard to imagine, but Kate and Charles feel that it’s possible once he realizes all that he will gain by getting William back on side," they added.

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