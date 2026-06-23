Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince William takes surprise bus ride with Robert Irwin as key Earthshot Prize event kicks off

The Prince of Wales arrives at special ceremony of the 2026 Earthshot Prize with Robert Irwin

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 21 minutes ago

Prince William takes surprise bus ride with Robert Irwin as key Earthshot Prize event kicks off 


Prince William is kicking off the 2026 Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly with a surprise move. 

After a successful panel discussion with Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch at the Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife initiative, the next heir to the British throne arrives at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly in style.

Ditching the royal security, William – who turned 44 last week – took a surprise ride on an electric bus accompanied by the Earthshot Prize Ambassador, Robert Irwin, who is also an Australian conservationist and zookeeper.

The two arrived together at the historic Guildhall, located in the heart of central London, as they travelled on the bus.

Notably, they travelled not on an ordinary bus, but on a London green transport revolution, a 3000th zero-emission electric bus, which had been specially decorated with Earthshot branding for the occasion.

During the prestigious event, William and Robert were joined by a group of young Londoners, and their conversations focused on current efforts to protect and restore the natural world.

The future also delivered a powerful message, addressing the assembled audience, His Royal Highness said that he felt “more optimistic than ever” about the country’s environmental action.

After kicking off the 2026 Climate Action Week yesterday, William highlighted the importance of Earth and how crucial it is to save the planet from pollution.

“Bogotá proves that air pollution can fall even as a city grows,” the eldest son of King Charles III added.

He also talked about Gujarat, India’s clean air policy and told the crowd that it has now become a “blueprint for others.” 

Kate Middleton makes huge demand to Prince Harry before his 'reunion' with William
Kate Middleton makes huge demand to Prince Harry before his 'reunion' with William
Prince Harry sends special letter to the UK ahead of Prince William 'meeting': 'so proud'
Prince Harry sends special letter to the UK ahead of Prince William 'meeting': 'so proud'
Prince William taps Emma Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch for cause close to his heart
Prince William taps Emma Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch for cause close to his heart
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's shocking 'trap' against Royal Family exposed: 'new low'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's shocking 'trap' against Royal Family exposed: 'new low'
Meghan Markle's new move frustrates Harry: 'Blurring the lines between philanthropy & personal profile'
Meghan Markle's new move frustrates Harry: 'Blurring the lines between philanthropy & personal profile'
King Charles office issues update amid Prince William, Harry's 'reunion' talks
King Charles office issues update amid Prince William, Harry's 'reunion' talks
Prince William sends special message after 'agreeing' on Prince Harry reunion: 'Welcome to London’
Prince William sends special message after 'agreeing' on Prince Harry reunion: 'Welcome to London’
Prince Harry, William ready to ‘reunite’ upon Duke’s UK return – but there’s a catch
Prince Harry, William ready to ‘reunite’ upon Duke’s UK return – but there’s a catch
Princess Eugenie snubs Andrew, crowns Jack Brooksbank ‘best dada’ in Father’s Day post
Princess Eugenie snubs Andrew, crowns Jack Brooksbank ‘best dada’ in Father’s Day post
Harry, Meghan Markle 'uneasy' over William's ill-treatment towards Beatrice, Eugenie
Harry, Meghan Markle 'uneasy' over William's ill-treatment towards Beatrice, Eugenie
Meghan Markle celebrates Father's Day with Harry, calls herself 'lucky' before UK visit
Meghan Markle celebrates Father's Day with Harry, calls herself 'lucky' before UK visit
Prince William touched as King Charles shares emotional wish on his 44th birthday
Prince William touched as King Charles shares emotional wish on his 44th birthday

Popular News

Europe heatwave: Spain cancels San Juan bonfires, 18 dead in France amid scorching heat

Europe heatwave: Spain cancels San Juan bonfires, 18 dead in France amid scorching heat
an hour ago
Ranbir Kapoor’s swoon-worthy move for Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ steals attention

Ranbir Kapoor’s swoon-worthy move for Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ steals attention
3 hours ago
Oracle cuts 21000 jobs amid AI shift across tech giants: What it means

Oracle cuts 21000 jobs amid AI shift across tech giants: What it means

4 hours ago