Prince William takes surprise bus ride with Robert Irwin as key Earthshot Prize event kicks off 

Prince William is kicking off the 2026 Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly with a surprise move.
After a successful panel discussion with Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch at the Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife initiative, the next heir to the British throne arrives at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly in style.
Ditching the royal security, William – who turned 44 last week – took a surprise ride on an electric bus accompanied by the Earthshot Prize Ambassador, Robert Irwin, who is also an Australian conservationist and zookeeper.
The two arrived together at the historic Guildhall, located in the heart of central London, as they travelled on the bus.
Notably, they travelled not on an ordinary bus, but on a London green transport revolution, a 3000th zero-emission electric bus, which had been specially decorated with Earthshot branding for the occasion.
During the prestigious event, William and Robert were joined by a group of young Londoners, and their conversations focused on current efforts to protect and restore the natural world.
The future also delivered a powerful message, addressing the assembled audience, His Royal Highness said that he felt “more optimistic than ever” about the country’s environmental action.
After kicking off the 2026 Climate Action Week yesterday, William highlighted the importance of Earth and how crucial it is to save the planet from pollution.
“Bogotá proves that air pollution can fall even as a city grows,” the eldest son of King Charles III added.
He also talked about Gujarat, India’s clean air policy and told the crowd that it has now become a “blueprint for others.”