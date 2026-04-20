Roman Reigns dethrones CM Punk to win World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42

In a massive showdown that rocked Las Vegas, Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk last night, April 19, 2026, to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.
The main event of WrestleMania 42 saw the “Original Tribal Chief” reclaim his spot at the top of the mountain after two years without a major title.
The match was a brutal, 34-minute war that left both men bloodied and exhausted in front of a sold-out crowd.
The rivalry reached a boiling point before the bell even rang.
During the final build-up on April 13, a defiant CM Punk took personal shots at the Reigns family, claiming he would “bury Roman Reigns alongside his father so he doesn’t have to be alone anymore.”
However, Reigns got the last laugh surviving a low blow and several “Go to Sleep” maneuvers to finish Punk with a series of thunderous spears.
Following his historic victory, Reigns made it clear that his schedule is changing.
Speaking at the post-show press conference early on April 20, the new champion promised to be a constant fixture on television, stating:
“All this part-time crap, we’re gonna fix that. Y’all better make some room because y’all gonna see my ass all summer.”
Fans can expect to see the “OTC” kick off his new era tonight on Monday Night Raw.