Army raises maximum enlistment age to 42: New 2026 rules take effect today

In a major policy shift taking effect today, April 20, 2026, the US Army has officially raised its maximum enlistment age from 35 to 42.
This change applies to the Regular Army, National Guard and Army Reserves marking a strategic effort to broaden the recruitment pool amid evolving global security needs.
The policy aligns the Army with the Air Force and Space Force which already utilized the 42-year-old cap.
Beyond age, the Army is also streamlining entry by removing waiver requirements for a single marijuana possession conviction reflecting a modernization of “moral waivers” to speed up processing.
Officials state the goal is to tap into the “older labor market” that offers technical expertise and leadership.
According to Army data, the change reflects how recruiters are “increasingly seeking to reach a wider range of potential new service members.”
Experts note that more mature recruits often show higher retention rates. As one official memo highlighted this update is intended to “leverage the expertise of more seasoned professionals” in high-demand field like cybersecurity.
This move returns the Army to a standard last seen in 2006 ensuring the force remains agile and fully staffed.