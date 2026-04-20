Bob Kevoian’s wife Becky Kevoian breaks silence after radio host dies at 75

Indy radio legend Bob Kevoian’s wife, Becky Kevoian, breaks silence with an emotional post after her husband’s passing.
The co-founder and long-time host of The Bob & Tom Show died at the age of 75 on Friday, April 17, surrounded by his family and friends.
Kevoian, who in 2023 announced his gastric cancer diagnosis, woke up normal on Thursday morning and was even planning a trip to Disney World for the weekend, Indy Star reported.
However, by Thursday night his condition suddenly got concerning, and by Friday afternoon his family knew that it was a time for a final goodbye.
His wife and three sons were with him and played Kevoian’s favourite album, Abbey Road - Side 2, by The Beatles for him.
Kevoian's long-time co-host on the iconic The Bob & Tom Show revealed that the American radio host took his last breath when his favourite song, Golden Slumbers, was ending.
Griswold said, “Which was Bob's favourite. They were all singing it out loud. And Bob literally took his last breath when the song was ending. It sounds like something out of a movie."
Kevoian's wife Becky on Saturday, April 18, took to social media to announce her “unbearable” loss and thanked all of his fans and followers for their love.
She wrote, “My Bob died yesterday, and the loss is nearly unbearable. I’m so overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and condolences. All you guys LOVED my husband. What a joy that is to me! I wish I could reach out to thank each of you personally, but I see you and thank you for loving my Bob.”
Kevoian and Griswold founded the morning radio show on March 7, 1983, in which they talked about news and sports with a blend of comedy. Slowly it became popular and went national in 1995 and now airs in 100+ cities, including WFBQ-FM 94.7 in Indy.