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University of Iowa shooting: 3 students injured as suspect remains at large

Shooting near the University of Iowa leaves 3 students injured, no arrest made

University of Iowa shooting: 3 students injured as suspect remains at large
University of Iowa shooting: 3 students injured as suspect remains at large

At least three students were injured in a an early morning shooting near the University of Iowa.

According to NBC News, the Iowa City Police Department responded to the 100 block of East College Street in downtown Iowa City at approximately 1:46 am on Sunday, April 19, after receiving a report of a large fight.

Officers who arrived on the scene heard gunfire.

It is unclear when gunfire began, but additional video on social media shows a large crowd fleeing the scene. First responders reported at least four people with gunshot wounds.


Police confirmed that multiple victims were transported to local hospitals to be treated for injuries sustained in the shooting, but did not specify the total number of people hurt.

In a statement, University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson confirmed that three students were injured. The university issued alerts urging the campus community to avoid the area.

Wilson said, “While we await additional information, I am thinking about these students and their families, friends, and all the people who care about them. I am holding them close in my thoughts, along with everyone in our community who is hurting or feeling shaken right now.”

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Iowa City Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

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