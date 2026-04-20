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A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1

The trade is ‘likely’ after June 1 for salary cap flexibility

A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1
A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly moving toward a blockbuster deal to send star wide receiver A.J Brown to the New England Patriots.

While rumours have swirled for months industry insiders now say a trade is “likely” once the NFL’s calendar hits June 1.

The timing is the most critical factor in these negotiations.

By waiting until after June 1, the Eagles can spread out Brown’s massively $40 million salary cap hit over two years instead of taking the full blow in 2026.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “The Eagles remain open to trading A.J Brown, the Patriots remain highly interested in acquiring the star receiver and conversations are expected to resume shortly on or before June 1, likely culminating in a deal.”


New England is eager to provide young quarterback Drake Maye with an elite weapon.

One league source noted that regarding the pursuit of the three-time Pro Bowler, the Patriots “definitely will be engaging then.”

While nothing is official yet, Schefter confirmed that “an A.J. Brown trade to the Patriots is still on the table and still tracking to happen on or after June 1.”

Fan should expect a quiet draft week with the fireworks coming in early June.

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