News
News

David Gross issues alarming prediction of humanity’s end in ‘next 50 years’

Humanity may not survive 50 years due to AI and nukes, warns Nobel Physicist David Gross

David Gross issues alarming prediction of humanity’s end in ‘next 50 years’
David Gross issues alarming prediction of humanity’s end in ‘next 50 years’

Nobel laureate David Gross issued a shocking prediction that the humanity might not survive the next 50 years.

In a recent interview with Live Science, Nobel laureate David Gross, who won the Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, spoke about the challenges of unifying all fundamental forces.

He said that humanity's survival is more dependent on our actions than scientific progress.

Gross, who has spent decades working on string theories to unify gravity with the other three forces, expressed doubts about humanity's long-term survival.

He said, "Currently I spend part my time trying tell people ... chances living 50 years are very small," stressing that the major barrier to a theory of quantum gravity isn't scientific but rather our limited time on Earth.”

He also warned that nuclear war could end civilization in as little as 35 years.

Referring to Russia's war against Ukraine, he also pointed to the current situation in Iran and says that India and Pakistan almost went to war, "I think I'm being conservative — but a 2% estimate [of nuclear war] in today's crazy world."

Theoretical physicist Gross recently received the $3 million prize in honor of a lifetime of physics achievement.

Army raises maximum enlistment age to 42: New 2026 rules take effect today
Army raises maximum enlistment age to 42: New 2026 rules take effect today
Bob Kevoian’s wife Becky Kevoian breaks silence after radio host dies at 75
Bob Kevoian’s wife Becky Kevoian breaks silence after radio host dies at 75
UK Job Crisis: 250,000 jobs at risk as economy flirts with recession
UK Job Crisis: 250,000 jobs at risk as economy flirts with recession
US Navy seizes Iran ship M/V Touska; oil prices surge on retaliation fears
US Navy seizes Iran ship M/V Touska; oil prices surge on retaliation fears
Japan Tsunami Warning: 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Iwate, Hokkaido, Aomori
Japan Tsunami Warning: 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Iwate, Hokkaido, Aomori
London Tube Strikes: Midday shutdown to cripple underground this week
London Tube Strikes: Midday shutdown to cripple underground this week
US Flight Chaos: Hundreds of cancellations hit Atlanta, Chicago and New York
US Flight Chaos: Hundreds of cancellations hit Atlanta, Chicago and New York
Shamar Elkins: 8 children killed in Shreveport Louisiana mass shooting
Shamar Elkins: 8 children killed in Shreveport Louisiana mass shooting
Iran refuses US talks in Pakistan while naval blockade remains: Report
Iran refuses US talks in Pakistan while naval blockade remains: Report
Blue Origin successfully reuses New Glenn booster in Florida launch
Blue Origin successfully reuses New Glenn booster in Florida launch
University of Iowa shooting: 3 students injured as suspect remains at large
University of Iowa shooting: 3 students injured as suspect remains at large
US-Iran peace deal ‘far off’ with Strait of Hormuz still closed
US-Iran peace deal ‘far off’ with Strait of Hormuz still closed

Popular News

A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1

A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1
5 minutes ago
Bob Kevoian’s wife Becky Kevoian breaks silence after radio host dies at 75

Bob Kevoian’s wife Becky Kevoian breaks silence after radio host dies at 75
an hour ago
Meghan Markle faces major snub during Australia trip due to Prince William ties

Meghan Markle faces major snub during Australia trip due to Prince William ties
3 hours ago