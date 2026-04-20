David Gross issues alarming prediction of humanity’s end in ‘next 50 years’

Nobel laureate David Gross issued a shocking prediction that the humanity might not survive the next 50 years.
In a recent interview with Live Science, Nobel laureate David Gross, who won the Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, spoke about the challenges of unifying all fundamental forces.
He said that humanity's survival is more dependent on our actions than scientific progress.
Gross, who has spent decades working on string theories to unify gravity with the other three forces, expressed doubts about humanity's long-term survival.
He said, "Currently I spend part my time trying tell people ... chances living 50 years are very small," stressing that the major barrier to a theory of quantum gravity isn't scientific but rather our limited time on Earth.”
He also warned that nuclear war could end civilization in as little as 35 years.
Referring to Russia's war against Ukraine, he also pointed to the current situation in Iran and says that India and Pakistan almost went to war, "I think I'm being conservative — but a 2% estimate [of nuclear war] in today's crazy world."
Theoretical physicist Gross recently received the $3 million prize in honor of a lifetime of physics achievement.