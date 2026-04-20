US Navy seizes Iran ship M/V Touska; oil prices surge on retaliation fears

The Middle East is on the brink of a renewed conflict after the U.S. Navy seized an Iranian cargo ship, the M/V Touska, in the Gulf of Oman.
On Sunday, April 19, 2026, the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the vessel for defying a naval blockade.
After a six-hour standoff, US forces fired on the ship’s engine room to disable it before Marines boarded the deck.
President stated the ship was stopped “right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room,” adding that US forces are now “seeing what’s on board!”
Experts suggest the ship which is under US Treasury sanctions could officially become “spoils of war” further complicating legal and diplomatic ties.
In response, Tehran has condemned the move as an “act of armed piracy” and a violation of the current ceasefire. An Iranian military spokesperson warned:
“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond and retaliate.”
This escalation has sent shockwaves through the energy market. Oil prices jumped nearly 7% with Brent crude climbing toward $97 per barrel.
Investors fear that Iran’s vows of retaliation could lead to a permanent closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil supplies.
With peace talks in Pakistan now in jeopardy, the world remains on high alert.