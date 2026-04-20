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Kim Kardashian faces ‘rude awakening’ as Lewis Hamilton’s mom slams romance

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton’s romance hits rock bottom as his mom intervenes

Kim Kardashian faces ‘rude awakening’ as Lewis Hamilton’s mom slams romance
Kim Kardashian faces ‘rude awakening’ as Lewis Hamilton’s mom slams romance

Kim Kardashian is reportedly facing a "rude awakening" by her beau Lewis Hamilton’s mother after she expressed strong disapproval of their romance.

According to Radar Online source, Carmen Larbalestier believes the new love match is an accident waiting to happen.

An insider, in this regard, dished out that the F1 star is incredibly close to his 71-year-old mom and she may soon be flashing a red light on the romance.

"Her opinion carries a lot of weight with him, so this is definitely something that should worry Kim," said the source, adding, "But a lot of people think Kim's going to be in for a rude awakening because Carmen is a tough cookie and fiercely protective of her son.”

The 41-year-old car jockey’s mother, as per the tipster, is at a stage in life where she really wants grandkids, and the Kardashian lifestyle isn't something that really meshes with her son's personality long term.

In the end, the confidant shared that Carmen Larbalestier feels that her son would be much better off partnered with someone more low-key and private.

Moreover, Carmen "isn't going to tell him directly what to do" but she will voice her opinion, and if she doesn't give the 45-year-old reality star the green light in the end.

It’s worth mentioning here that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton began their romantic relationship in January 2026, with appearing on social media in April 2026.   



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