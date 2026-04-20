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Netanyahu ‘stunned’ after Israeli soldier smashes Jesus statue in Lebanon

IDF vows action after global outrage over Jesus statue destruction by Israeli soldier

Netanyahu ‘stunned’ after Israeli soldier smashes Jesus statue in Lebanon
Netanyahu ‘stunned’ after Israeli soldier smashes Jesus statue in Lebanon

Israel's leaders and military have condemned an Israeli soldier pictured damaging a statue of Jesus Christ.

According to NBC News, a photo emerged over the weekend showing a soldier in southern Lebanon taking what appeared to be an axe or sledgehammer to the face of the statue, sparking outrage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he was “stunned and saddened” by the photo.

“I condemn the act in the strongest terms. We express regret for the incident and for any hurt this has caused to believers in Lebanon and around the world,” Netanyahu said in a post on X.

His comments came after the Israeli military confirmed late Sunday that the photo, showing a statue of Jesus turned upside down and off its cross, was authentic.

Source: Sky News
Source: Sky News

“The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops,” the IDF said in a statement, resharing a post by Palestinian journalist Younis Tirawi that had circulated widely on social media.

The IDF said the incident is being further investigated, and appropriate measures will be taken against those involved. The Israeli military was also working to assist the community in restoring the statue to its place.

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