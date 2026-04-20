News
News

Deisy Rivera Ortega detained by ICE during immigration appointment in Texas

Wife of active-duty US army sergeant faces deportation after being seized by ICE at El Paso

Deisy Rivera Ortega detained by ICE during immigration appointment in Texas
Deisy Rivera Ortega detained by ICE during immigration appointment in Texas

A US Army sergeant's wife could face deportation after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this month.

CBS News reported that Deisy Rivera Ortega was seized April 14 while attending an appointment at an El Paso Immigration office. Ortega is the wife of active duty US Army sergeant Jose Serrano. The 51-year-old has served for 27 years, including in Afghanistan.

Serrano told CBS News, "I don't really understand why, because she followed the rules of immigration by the T since day one."

According to Serrano, his wife had an active work permit when she was detained by ICE.

"I love the Army. (The) Army helped me out for almost 28 years. It's not the Army, sir. It's ICE. ICE is out of control right now, sir, taking away rights, as soldiers, that we have," Serrano added.


Ortega had been granted legal protection in 2019, preventing her deportation to El Salvador. However, ICE told the network that she had entered the US illegally a decade ago.

This is not the first time that a soldier's spouse has been detained by ICE while attempting to deal with their immigration status.

Earlier this month The New York Times reported that a woman named Annie Ramos was detained by ICE. Ramos was set to marry US Army staff sergeant Matthew Blank.

Vance led US delegation set to arrive in Islamabad for peace talks with Iran
Vance led US delegation set to arrive in Islamabad for peace talks with Iran
Kash Patel hit The Atlanta with $250M defamation lawsuit over drinking claims
Kash Patel hit The Atlanta with $250M defamation lawsuit over drinking claims
Netanyahu ‘stunned’ after Israeli soldier smashes Jesus statue in Lebanon
Netanyahu ‘stunned’ after Israeli soldier smashes Jesus statue in Lebanon
David Gross issues alarming prediction of humanity’s end in ‘next 50 years’
David Gross issues alarming prediction of humanity’s end in ‘next 50 years’
Army raises maximum enlistment age to 42: New 2026 rules take effect today
Army raises maximum enlistment age to 42: New 2026 rules take effect today
Bob Kevoian’s wife Becky Kevoian breaks silence after radio host dies at 75
Bob Kevoian’s wife Becky Kevoian breaks silence after radio host dies at 75
UK Job Crisis: 250,000 jobs at risk as economy flirts with recession
UK Job Crisis: 250,000 jobs at risk as economy flirts with recession
US Navy seizes Iran ship M/V Touska; oil prices surge on retaliation fears
US Navy seizes Iran ship M/V Touska; oil prices surge on retaliation fears
Japan Tsunami Warning: 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Iwate, Hokkaido, Aomori
Japan Tsunami Warning: 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Iwate, Hokkaido, Aomori
London Tube Strikes: Midday shutdown to cripple underground this week
London Tube Strikes: Midday shutdown to cripple underground this week
US Flight Chaos: Hundreds of cancellations hit Atlanta, Chicago and New York
US Flight Chaos: Hundreds of cancellations hit Atlanta, Chicago and New York
Shamar Elkins: 8 children killed in Shreveport Louisiana mass shooting
Shamar Elkins: 8 children killed in Shreveport Louisiana mass shooting

Popular News

King Charles' rarely-seen cousin joins him & Camilla at Queen Elizabeth II fashion display

King Charles' rarely-seen cousin joins him & Camilla at Queen Elizabeth II fashion display
29 minutes ago
Katy Perry drops exciting announcement amid Ruby Rose assault claims

Katy Perry drops exciting announcement amid Ruby Rose assault claims
47 minutes ago
Vance led US delegation set to arrive in Islamabad for peace talks with Iran

Vance led US delegation set to arrive in Islamabad for peace talks with Iran
2 hours ago