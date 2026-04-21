News
News

Timberwolves vs Nuggets: Denver takes 2-0 series lead into Game 3

Nikola Jokic powers Nuggets to 2-0 series lead over Timberwolves

Timberwolves vs Nuggets: Denver takes 2-0 series lead into Game 3
Timberwolves vs Nuggets: Denver takes 2-0 series lead into Game 3

The Denver Nuggets have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after a gritty victory at Ball Arena.

Following a 116-105 win in the series opener, Denver maintained their momentum in Game 2.

Nikola Jokic anchored the performance nearly matching his Game 1 triple-double of 25 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists with another dominant display of efficiency and rebounding.

The Wolves struggled to find an offensive rhythm as Anthony Edwards faced heavy defensive pressure.

While Donte DiVincenzo provided a spark from the perimeter hitting multiple three-pointers, it was not enough to overcome Denver’s depth.


Christian Braun also contributed key energy off the bench particularly on the defensive end.

Reflecting on the physical nature of the series, analysts noted that “the difference in the game really came down to free throws,” as Denver’s discipline at the line proved decisive.

With the series shifting to the Target Center for Game 3, the Timberwolves face a steep climb; historically, “Denver is 8-0 all-time in a seven-game series in which they win the first two games.”

Fans looking where to watch the upcoming Nuggets game can catch the action on Peacock and local sports networks.

John Korir shatters Boston marathon course record to defend title
John Korir shatters Boston marathon course record to defend title
Jack Draper faces French Open fitness race as knee injury worries deepen
Jack Draper faces French Open fitness race as knee injury worries deepen
A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1
A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1
Roman Reigns dethrones CM Punk to win World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42
Roman Reigns dethrones CM Punk to win World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42
Brock Lesnar retires at WrestleMania 42 after shocking loss to Oba Femi
Brock Lesnar retires at WrestleMania 42 after shocking loss to Oba Femi
Ben Shelton wins Munich title, ends 24-Year drought for American men
Ben Shelton wins Munich title, ends 24-Year drought for American men
Bianca Belair returns at WrestleMania 42 with surprise pregnancy announcement
Bianca Belair returns at WrestleMania 42 with surprise pregnancy announcement
Bizarre Lineage codes for April 2026: Enjoy free powers with THESE codes
Bizarre Lineage codes for April 2026: Enjoy free powers with THESE codes
LeBron James calls playoff with son Bronny ‘craziest’ moment of career
LeBron James calls playoff with son Bronny ‘craziest’ moment of career
NBA playoffs 2026: Schedule, dates, and everything you need to know
NBA playoffs 2026: Schedule, dates, and everything you need to know
Universal Tower Defense codes for April 2026
Universal Tower Defense codes for April 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional note for his 'princess' on her special day
Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional note for his 'princess' on her special day

Popular News

Trump Labor Secretary Lori Chavez resigns amid misconduct investigation

Trump Labor Secretary Lori Chavez resigns amid misconduct investigation
2 hours ago
King Charles' rarely-seen cousin joins him & Camilla at Queen Elizabeth II fashion display

King Charles' rarely-seen cousin joins him & Camilla at Queen Elizabeth II fashion display
11 hours ago
John Korir shatters Boston marathon course record to defend title

John Korir shatters Boston marathon course record to defend title
11 hours ago