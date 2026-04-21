Timberwolves vs Nuggets: Denver takes 2-0 series lead into Game 3

The Denver Nuggets have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after a gritty victory at Ball Arena.
Following a 116-105 win in the series opener, Denver maintained their momentum in Game 2.
Nikola Jokic anchored the performance nearly matching his Game 1 triple-double of 25 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists with another dominant display of efficiency and rebounding.
The Wolves struggled to find an offensive rhythm as Anthony Edwards faced heavy defensive pressure.
While Donte DiVincenzo provided a spark from the perimeter hitting multiple three-pointers, it was not enough to overcome Denver’s depth.
Christian Braun also contributed key energy off the bench particularly on the defensive end.
Reflecting on the physical nature of the series, analysts noted that “the difference in the game really came down to free throws,” as Denver’s discipline at the line proved decisive.
With the series shifting to the Target Center for Game 3, the Timberwolves face a steep climb; historically, “Denver is 8-0 all-time in a seven-game series in which they win the first two games.”
Fans looking where to watch the upcoming Nuggets game can catch the action on Peacock and local sports networks.