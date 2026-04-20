News
News

John Korir shatters Boston marathon course record to defend title

Kenya’s John Korir and Sharon Lokedi successfully defend Boston marathon titles

John Korir shatters Boston marathon course record to defend title
John Korir shatters Boston marathon course record to defend title

John Korir broke the Boston Marathon course record to once again claimed Boston Marathon title.

According to Reuters, in a Kenyan sweep on Monday, April 19, not only Korir defended his title, compatriot Sharon Lokedi also repeat win.

Korir won the men's race for the second straight year, smashing the 15-year-old course record in two hours, one minute and 52 seconds. The top three men all beat the previous record.

Lokedi, meanwhile, won the women's race in two hours, 18 minutes and 51 seconds. She set the course record last year in 2:17:22.

In the ⁠men's competition, a relaxed Korir surged past Ethiopia's Milkesha Mengesha at the 20-mile mark to take control of the race. 

Korir ran alone for the final six miles, breaking the record set in 2011 by compatriot Geoffrey Mutai in 2:03:02.


Korir clocked his last mile of the race in four minutes, 26 seconds. Before crossing the finish line, he smiled broadly as he stuck out his tongue in a playful gesture.

Korir told a press conference, "I knew I would defend my title, but I didn't know I'd run that fast.”

Lokedi said, “I was just like, 'let me push it and see how it goes. I left it all out there. That's all I can say."

Kenyan women took the ⁠top four spots. Jess McClain placed fifth in 2:20:49, the fastest time ever for an American woman at Boston.

It was a chilly start to the 130th ⁠running of the race, with temperatures at 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7 Celsius) on a clear day that offered a tailwind of up to 10 MPH (16 km/h) to the runners.

Jack Draper faces French Open fitness race as knee injury worries deepen
Jack Draper faces French Open fitness race as knee injury worries deepen
A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1
A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1
Roman Reigns dethrones CM Punk to win World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42
Roman Reigns dethrones CM Punk to win World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42
Brock Lesnar retires at WrestleMania 42 after shocking loss to Oba Femi
Brock Lesnar retires at WrestleMania 42 after shocking loss to Oba Femi
Ben Shelton wins Munich title, ends 24-Year drought for American men
Ben Shelton wins Munich title, ends 24-Year drought for American men
Bianca Belair returns at WrestleMania 42 with surprise pregnancy announcement
Bianca Belair returns at WrestleMania 42 with surprise pregnancy announcement
Bizarre Lineage codes for April 2026: Enjoy free powers with THESE codes
Bizarre Lineage codes for April 2026: Enjoy free powers with THESE codes
LeBron James calls playoff with son Bronny ‘craziest’ moment of career
LeBron James calls playoff with son Bronny ‘craziest’ moment of career
NBA playoffs 2026: Schedule, dates, and everything you need to know
NBA playoffs 2026: Schedule, dates, and everything you need to know
Universal Tower Defense codes for April 2026
Universal Tower Defense codes for April 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional note for his 'princess' on her special day
Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional note for his 'princess' on her special day
New Xbox Game Pass game Replaced stands out with strong debut
New Xbox Game Pass game Replaced stands out with strong debut

Popular News

King Charles' rarely-seen cousin joins him & Camilla at Queen Elizabeth II fashion display

King Charles' rarely-seen cousin joins him & Camilla at Queen Elizabeth II fashion display
4 hours ago
John Korir shatters Boston marathon course record to defend title

John Korir shatters Boston marathon course record to defend title
4 hours ago
Katy Perry drops exciting announcement amid Ruby Rose assault claims

Katy Perry drops exciting announcement amid Ruby Rose assault claims
5 hours ago