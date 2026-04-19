LeBron James calls playoff with son Bronny ‘craziest’ moment of career

LeBron James has had plenty of special moments in his career, but one stood out following the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 1 win over the Houston Rockets.
The Lakers opened the second quarter with both James and his son Bronny on the floor, making the pair the first father-son duo in NBA history to log minutes together in the playoffs.
Bronny subbed out after about four minutes and did not play again. His final line: 0 points on 0 shots, 1 turnover and 2 fouls.
His father, meanwhile, posted 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting, 13 assists and 8 rebounds. He is the oldest player in NBA history to post double-digit assists in a playoff game.
After the game, he was most excited to talk about Bronny, "I was on the floor with my son in a playoff game. That’s probably the craziest thing that’s ever happened to me in my career.”
“It’s just so cool to be out there with him, and his brother and sister, and his mom in the building, and his grandma. That’s just insane. My mom got to watch her son and her grandson during the playoffs. That’s crazy,” he added.
The door was opened for Bronny playoff minutes after injuries knocked Lakers stars Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves out indefinitely, leaving the Lakers to scramble as the playoffs began.
Last year, Bronny saw only four minutes total of garbage time between two games, logging no stats beyond a pair of missed 3-pointers.