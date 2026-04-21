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Karren Brady steps down as West Ham Vice-Chair after 16 years

Baroness Karren Brady is stepping down as West Ham United vice-chair

Karren Brady steps down as West Ham Vice-Chair after 16 years
Karren Brady steps down as West Ham Vice-Chair after 16 years

Baroness Karren Brady has announced she is stepping down as the vice-chair of West Ham United, ending a high-profile 16-year tenure at the club.

The 57-year-old, widely known for her role on the BBC’s The Apprentice, joined the Hammers in 2010 following the takeover by David Sullivan and the late David Gold.

During her time, Brady oversaw the club’s controversial but historic move from Upton Park to the London Stadium.

Reflecting on her time in East London, Brady stated, “It has been a privilege to work alongside the board, management, players, staff and supporters at West Ham United.”

While the club has seen many ups and downs, she noted that “the highlight for me will always be lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy – a moment that will stay with me forever.”


Her departure comes at a tense time for the team which currently sits just two points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Despite the timing, Brady expressed her gratitude for the “relationships, challenges and opportunities” she experienced.

Club chair David Sullivan praised her as an “exceptional leader,” thanking her for her “outstanding contribution” to the club’s growth over the last decade and a half.

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