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Brock Lesnar retires at WrestleMania 42 after shocking loss to Oba Femi

Lesnar shared an emotional embrace before exiting

Brock Lesnar retires at WrestleMania 42 after shocking loss to Oba Femi
Brock Lesnar retires at WrestleMania 42 after shocking loss to Oba Femi

Wrestling fans worldwide were left in a state of shock tonight after WrestleMania 42 concluded with a heartbreaking signal from Brock Lesnar.

In what many are calling the “end of an era,” Lesnar appears to have retired from professional wrestling following a stunning loss to rising powerhouse Oba Femi.

The match at Allegiant Stadium lasted less than five minutes. Femi survived Lesnar’s signature F5 and secured a pinfall victory using his “Fall From Grace” finisher.

While the crowd was stunned by the result, the real drama began after the bell.

In a rare break from his “Beast” persona, a tearful Lesnar remained in the ring to participate in the age-old tradition of combat sports retirement. He slowly removed his gloves and boots placing them in the center of the ring.


As fans broke into loud “Thank you, Brock” chants, Michael Cole noted on commentary that “this could probably be goodbye.”

Before exiting, Lesnar shared an emotional embrace with his longtime advocate, Paul Heyman.

While WWE has not issued a formal press release, the symbolic gesture of leaving his gear behind was the most understood visual in the sport.

As Michael Cole aptly put it: “The fall from grace from Oba Femi to the Beast, Brock Lesnar” landed with a weight that signaled the torch had finally been passed.

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