King Charles III has sparked speculation with a cryptic message in the Queen’s Speech, with many reading it as a subtle reflection of his strained relationship with Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten.
While paying a heartfelt tribute to his “darling Mama,” praising Queen Elizabeth II’s devotion and referencing her Paddington sketch—but one sentence stands out as seemingly a subtle dig on the disgraced royal.
“Much about the times we now live in, I suspect, may have troubled her deeply,” the King said in a speech.
The Palace has not commented on what Charles meant, as a series of unsettling events have occurred in the years following her passing.
During the year Global turmoil has escalated, spanning conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza and the Middle East, as well as attacks in Southport, Manchester and Sydney’s Bondi Beach.
The situation is compounded by natural disasters, economic strain in the UK, anti-asylum demonstrations and debates over the St George’s flag.
On the domestic front, the Queen did not see the full consequences of Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Queen Elizabeth oversaw his withdrawal from senior royal duties, the removal of his HRH title and the loss of several patronages, but did not live to see his more recent scandals engulf the Firm.
She did not witness Andrew;s shock arrest on his 66th birthday and the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir and the grim details unearthed in the Epstein files.
Many considered that it is a relief that she was not the one forced to press the nuclear button and formally remove his royal titles and banish him to the Sandringham Estate.