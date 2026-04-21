NBA Awards 2026: MVP finalists revealed and full announcement schedule

The NBA has officially entered its 2025-26 awards season revealing a finalist list that guarantees an international player will take home the MVP trophy for the eighth consecutive years.
Reigning winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the frontrunner to repeat after leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a league-best 64-18 record.
He is joined by three-time winner Nikola Jokic and San Antonio’s sophomore sensation Victor Wembanyama.
Despite the mounting pressure, Gilgeous-Alexander remains humble about his chances. When asked to campaign for himself, he laughed and told reporters:
“No, I’m good. Thanks for asking, though. But yeah, I’m good. I let my game do the talking.” He added that the MVP buzz is “good chatter” for the league.
While the NBA has not set a specific date for the MVP announcement, the rollout has already begun.
On Monday, Victor Wembanyama was named the Defensive Player of the Year, while the Clutch Player of the Year winner is expected today, April 21.
Fans can now look forward to more reveals this week including Sixth Man of the Year on Wednesday and Most Improved Player on Friday.
For now, the basketball world waits to see if “SGA” can hold off his rivals to secure back-to-back honors.