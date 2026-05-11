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JetBlue Flight 882 grounded in St. Lucia: Birdstrike strands passengers as airline refuses hotels

JetBlue St Lucia Birdstrike strands travelers without hotel coverage

JetBlue Flight 882 grounded in St. Lucia: Birdstrike strands passengers as airline refuses hotels
JetBlue Flight 882 grounded in St. Lucia: Birdstrike strands passengers as airline refuses hotels

Dozens of travelers found themselves stuck in paradise under frustrating circumstances this weekend.

JetBlue Flight 882, bound for New York’s JFK Airport, was grounded on Friday following a Birdstrike that damaged the aircraft’s left engine.

While safety is the priority, the real bird-sized headache began when the airline announced it would not cover overnight costs.

As the airport prepared to close for the night, one frustrated traveler posted online that JetBlue was “refusing hotel accommodations for passengers rebooked on an 11 AM flight tomorrow, while the airport is putting us out.”

JetBlue stood its ground citing industry-standard policies regarding weather and wildlife.

JetBlue St Lucia Birdstrike strands travelers without hotel coverage
JetBlue St Lucia Birdstrike strands travelers without hotel coverage

In a public response, the airline clarified its position: “Please know this is considered an uncontrollable situation.”

The company further explained that because the incident was not a mechanical failure or a “controllable” delay, they had no legal obligation to pay for rooms.

Instead, they advised stranded fliers, “If you purchased travel insurance or have a travel credit card, we’ll be able to provide proof of disruption for your claim.”

While the plane was eventually cleared, the incident serves as a stark reminder that even a single bird can bring a vacation to a screeching and expensive halt.

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